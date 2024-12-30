Hurzeler praises two key Brighton defenders who have made a "big impact" this season

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler believes defenders Joel Veltman and Lewis Dunk have brought much-needed strength to the club's backline as they return to the pitch.

The Seagulls nullified the Brentford attack last week and kept a rare clean sheet in what was an intense 0-0 draw. Hurzeler praised both Dunk and Veltman for their efforts and hopes their performances continue this season.

“I think both have a big impact on our game. They know how to defend, they know how to control the game. They find a good balance.

“Joel was now back for the last two games and I think we didn’t give away so many chances. I don’t remember one big chance for Brentford.

“Also, against West Ham there were no big, big chances for them so in general we defend quite good.”

Brighton face an Aston Villa side tonight who are without Jhon Duran due to suspension which the German head coach shrugged off.

“They are all class players so they all have the quality to score. They are all very good in one-against-one duels, very good in protecting the ball.

“Very good in creating chances so it won’t be easy to defend them.

“But, when we defend like we did (on Friday), with this intensity, this sharpness, then I am sure we might have a chance there.”