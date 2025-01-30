Nuno Espirito Santo says any new Forest signing his month "has to be special"

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has opened up in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Brighton this weekend.

Firstly, Nuno spoke on team news and provided a worrying update on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"Callum (Hudson-Odoi) is out, Callum is not going to be involved in the game. He is a big absence for us. The rest is basically the same. Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo are ready, they joined the squad.

"We're still assessing Callum. It is something we are hoping will improve soon but he is not going to be ready for this weekend."

He was then quizzed on whether he is close to adding any players to the squad as the January transfer window comes to a close.

"We just finished a training session, this is what is important. People at the club are working on what they have to work on and we are focused on preparing the team.

"Someone coming to give us help has to be someone different and has to fit in the squad. Someone that brings a different option, a different solution. That was our approach as the coaching staff and then the club has to work. It is not easy to operate in this transfer window but it is always the same. Someone has to be special."