Hurzeler on Brighton's Enciso: He changed his mindset and trained unbelievably

Hurzeler on Brighton's Enciso: He changed his mindset and he trained unbelievably

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has praised forward Julio Enciso this week as says he is likely to start for the side after excellent training form.

Enciso was left out of matchday squads at Fulham and Leicester but has since impressed against Crystal Palace as well as in recent training sessions that Hurzeler says may put him in contention for the starting eleven against West Ham.

“I am impressed by him because I know it is not an easy period, especially for a young player like him, and he suffered a lot.

“He changed his mindset and he trained unbelievably last week. He trained like a real team player and he was there for the team.

“When you train like this, you always have a chance in my squad. He deserved to play. He got his chance against Palace and used it."

The Paraguay international has made just eight Premier League starts this season but the German head coach admits if he continues to impress in training then he will become a key player for the Seagulls who have been inconsistent in recent weeks.

“This player who trains the best, this player who deserves to play will play. It doesn’t mean you will always start but you will receive the chance during the game.

“It is always a good thing when a player is in my mind because he did something well or he did something really bad – but then he is in a negative way in my mind!

“It is always about performance, performance, performance. In the end, it is a high-performance culture and I am really rational.

“All players will get a chance from me if they deserve it and that is why it is up to them.”