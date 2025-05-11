Hurzeler namechecks Brighton trio for victory at Wolves

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was left pleased after their 2-0 win at Wolves.

The Seagulls won 2-0 thanks to goals from Brajan Gruda and Danny Welbeck. Welbeck, now 34, reached 10 goals in a Premier League season for the first time since his debut for Manchester United in November 2008.

Hurzeler later said: "In the first 20 minutes we created chances, but after the penalty we lost control and made too many easy mistakes. We needed to get back to our match plan and in the second half we defended better, were good in possession and the second goal came at the right time.

"Mats Wieffer was impressive. I love high pressure and it gave us the penalty, while defensively he was very solid.

"Brajan Gruda never gives up, he has tried to improve every day on the training pitch and he got his rewards. It's not always that a German praises another German, but I have to do this today!"

Credit to medics for Welbeck impact

He continued: "Danny Welbeck has never played so many minutes in the season so I have to credit to the medical team for that.

"He is a great goalscorer who has proved it today and is an inspiration and a role model to the younger players. I am convinced Danny can continue for a long time.

"Adam Webster was similar to Danny. No matter how many injuries he's had he is always ready to perform, show his personality and big character. He is always ready to play (in the Premier League) and he showed that today."