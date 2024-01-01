Hurzeler happy with Brighton youngster Hinshelwood at left-back

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says Jack Hinshelwood is capable of playing at left-back regularly.

The midfielder played at left-back for victory against Everton last week.

Hurzeler said: “He can play everywhere! He is an amazing player. At this young age he understands the game and that is a very big advantage.

“I think he has to adapt because it is a different role when you play as a right-back on the left side.

“There are advantages and disadvantages.

“It also depends what gaps and spaces the opponent offers you so we can use him more as a central midfielder, because obviously he IS a central midfielder.

“He can go from his full-back position into central midfield.

“I think that is an advantage “Against the ball I think he is clever enough to work with the other three defenders to hold the line to keep the compactness.

“In the end, he is so clever he can play in a lot of positions in my system.

“We try to help him to improve in each position he plays.

“That is my job and I am very happy that he is in the squad.”