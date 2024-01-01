Hurzeler happy with Brighton progress - but insists on more

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is demanding more from his players ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest.

Hurzeler is happy with their progress, but insists it's no time to rest on their laurels.

He said, "I see the development. I see the improvement. Of course it doesn't happen overnight, we have to be clear about that. It's a process. There are some habits, what they had in the past and to change a habit takes time. That's the natural way. But you can only do it by giving them feedback all the time, by working with them.

"That's the key to what we try to do. And on top of that, the most important is that the individual player wants to improve. And what I recognise here is that every player has this mindset. They come to the training ground, they do everything they need for their body and for their mindset to improve themselves and to help the team.

"That's always the basic thing. If you don't have this you can sit in front of them and tell them, do that or that, but if they are not convinced and don't want to, or they don't have this inner motivation to improve themselves, you have no chance."

On sharing the goals around the team, Hurzeler continued: "It's very important that not only we know, but also the opponent knows that we have several players who have the ability to score, who have the ability to make the difference. I think every team in the Premier League has this key player, has this player who makes a difference.

"In our way, it's Joao Pedro, but like I said before, we have also other great players who can make the difference. We have Mitoma, he can make the difference. Simon (Adingra) can make the difference. Minteh can, Welbeck has already scored. We have now Georginio Rutter. We have Evan Ferguson, where everyone knows he has the ability to make goals."