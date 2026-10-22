Hurzeler explains why Brighton's winning run came to an end vs Jablonec

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler offered his explanation on why his side were unable to beat Czech side Jablonec in the Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 22).

Hurzeler’s side have been the Premier League’s great entertainers so far this season, sitting in third having scored an incredible 23 goals across their opening seven games.

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As a result, Brighton were heavy favourites going into the game against Jablonec despite ringing in a number of changes.

The game ended 0-0, the first time Brighton have failed to score this season, and Hurzeler has offered his explanation.

Speaking to reporters after the game, he said: “We had a lot of ball possession. We had a lot of crosses, a lot of patterns, a lot of play around their box.

“In the end we have to give also credit to Jablonec, how they defended. We weren't clean enough in the final third, our last action was missing, and therefore we couldn't score a goal.”

He added: “I said before they are a good team. They won here against Glasgow Rangers. They played a good game against Freiburg.

“Of course, they changed their formation. I think the games before they didn't play with a back five.

“We didn't expect that they would go this deep against us.

“But we have to give credit to them. They played a good game and were a difficult opponent we faced today.”