Huerzeler explains how Kadioglu "needs to adapt" to Brighton's style of play after debut

Ferdi Kadioglu signed for Brighton in the summer and made his Seagulls debut against Ipswich last weekend as manager Fabian Hurzeler commented on how he needs to adapt.

Hurzeler admitted that the summer signing will need time to get a feel for the team’s tactics and the league overall after a mixed reviewed debut.

“He needs to adapt to our style of play. He had to wait a little bit for his debut but now he is in the team.

“I am sure he will help us with his flexibility, with his courage to play out from the back, with his speed.

“But, again, it will take time to adapt to the Premier League. It will take time to adapt to our style of play.

“We need to give him this time and we need to help him.”

Brighton host Wolves in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night in a game that the German manager said will need rotation. Kadioglu came on late in the Town game meaning he could be ideal to start in what will be a tough cup game for the side.