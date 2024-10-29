Hurzeler explains adding Zamora to his Brighton coaching team
Former Premier League forward Bobby Zamora is working with the Brighton and Hove Albion strikers.
The likes of Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck are getting to learn from a top ex-Premier League marksman.
Manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken about the partnership and believes it can do a lot of good for his team.
Hurzeler told BBC Radio Sussex: “He is an absolute expert. I think he proved it in his playing career and I am sure he will build an environment here our strikers will develop.
“He has a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience so I am sure he can give our strikers and offensive players a lot of advice.
“And also for me he will be helpful so I am very happy is in our team now.”