Zamora lays out hopes as new Brighton striker coach

Bobby Zamora has laid out his ambitions as Brighton's new striker coach.

The former Seagulls centre-forward joined Fabian Hurzeler's coaching staff last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Zamora said: “One of Fabian’s main points is hard work off the ball for strikers, getting back behind the ball.

“It surprised me that he (Danny Welbeck) had never scored ten Premier League goals in a season.

“For me personally, can we help Danny get ten?

“I’d love to be able to see that but I’m watching and studying Danny and I realised why he hadn’t.

“That’s because he works so hard for the team and he works so hard defensively for Brighton, and for all the other teams that he had previously, and that contributes massively when the ball is at the other end of the pitch.

“Are you sharp, are you ready? Can you finish that one opportunity, maybe to opportunities that you get in the game?

“I’ve been in there for maybe six weeks now, I think, and I’m just getting to build real relationships with the guys.

“That’s what I want to do. Build real relationships and help the teams and help strikers achieve their goals and the team achieve their goal.”

Zamora also told TalkSPORT: “Throughout the week, you don’t actually get too many shots in general training.

“Workload is monitored so much that that the sports science guys say, ‘You can’t do any more’.

“It’s nice and slightly refreshing for me to be able to come in and say we’re going to work in a different way.

“Maybe we take you out of certain sessions and work on your art or even warm-ups can be specified just for strikers.

“We’re not talking about smashing balls. We’re not talking about anything like that.

“We’re talking about your movements, ideas and positioning.”