Hurzeler: Estupinan back to old self and has brought new energy to Brighton

Huerzeler: Estupinan is back to his old self and has brought a new energy to Brighton

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken on Pervis Estupinan's return from injury as he prepares to represent Ecuador once again.

The defender will return to international action for his country once again after recovering from season-ending ankle surgery, which has kept him out of action since April.

The 26-year-old was pivotal in the second half of the epic comeback win over Tottenham last weekend which saw Hurzeler’s side win 3-2 at home.

Speaking on his return, the Albion head coach had nothing but praise for the full-back who is set to force his way into the first team once again.

“He was the Pervis I saw how he played I think one year ago, before his injuries.

“He made a great performance. He came in and played with energy, he played with intensity. He played with quality and like this he is a very important player for us.

“But also for him, you need to give time. He came off a long injury, a bad injury and he played so many games before this injury. Now it is about us to take care of him.”

Ecuador face Paraguay on Thursday night as they look to protect their 4th place position in the World Cup qualifying table, which would see them enter the tournament.