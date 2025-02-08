Hurzeler demands Brighton reaction for Chelsea Cup clash

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits he is demanding a reaction on Saturday night against FA Cup opponents Chelsea.

Brighton go into the tie after last week's 7-0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest.

Hurzeler said: “We were honest to each other that our standards were not high enough.

“We were not demanding enough from each other. We were not ruthless enough.

“Maybe we accepted a little bit the lack of intensity.

“We accepted that players don’t give 100% in training and therefore we said to each other we need to commit now.

“We need to be a team now that is difficult to beat.

“We need to have the standards we had in the last two training sessions for the rest of the season.

“It makes us better as a player and we will improve as a team.

“We can’t accept if anyone doesn’t commit fully to the club and doesn’t commit fully to the intensity.”

He continued: “If we have one bad game, analyse it and be honest to each other but don’t change the whole approach.

“Come back to the basic things and the basic things we can influence on the pitch is intensity. We missed this intensity in the last game.

“We were honest to each other but it is very important to stay calm.

“To not let yourself be defined by one game.

“There are reasons why we lost this game.

“We know the reasons and therefore it is about mention and emphasise these reasons but the next step is about carry on and work hard.

“Everything we say now is just phrases, just sentences. The truth is on the pitch.

“We have to work hard on the pitch.

“We have to show a reaction at our home stadium for our fans.

“Then we can be judged by the fans, then we can be judged by the public how we react.

“Now all things I say are important but in the end we have to live it.

“I try to be a role model for everyone in this building with staying positive, with being calm, with giving the players – and that I think it is the most important – an orientation.

“An orientation we will work on, an orientation where we will find solutions for the situation.

“I am full of confidence and full of belief that we will get out of this together.”