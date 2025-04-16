Brentford prepare for several bids for Mbeumo and Wissa from Man Utd, Arsenal and Forest

Brentford are ready to respond to offers for Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa this summer as the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United are set to pounce.

Mbeumo and Wissa have grabbed the attention of several top European sides who have been impressed with their prolific form this season. The pair have scored 31 between them this season which compared to Brentford’s 52 goals scored overall, is a very impressive statistic.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nottingham Forest had an exploratory bid of £22M for Wissa knocked back in January as the Bees kept on to their top striker until the end of the season. However with United set to replace the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkee and Arsenal in need of a forward the club may find it difficult to keep hold of the pair once again.

One aspect may play in their favour however, as Mbeumo likely to miss several weeks of next season over a critical period due to him representing Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations which takes place in the middle of next season. Top sides may see this as a put-off but players such as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah have proved it can work.

Standard Sport reports that Brentford understand that the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as a host of major clubs on the continent will be chasing both Mbeumo and Wissa but will only part with either for a high price. Former Brentford star and England striker Ivan Toney was sold Saudi Arabia for around £40M last summer and the pair could fetch much more in the coming months.