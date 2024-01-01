Hurzeler calls on Brighton to be braver on ball

Brighton should not be disappointed about their 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

That is the view of manager Fabien Hurzeler, who admitted they could have won the game.

Brighton did have an extra man for long periods in the game, as Declan Rice was sent off by the referee in controversial circumstances.

Post-game, Hurzeler said: “Everything. We have to be consistent in all phases of the game.

“There are too many momentums. We are not controlling the games how we would want to control them.

“Especially the first 15 minutes, we didn’t want to be this low.

“We need be more courageous with the ball.

“I think the courage was missing.

“After the first 15 minutes we had a good phase.

“Also in the second half, we had a very good phase with scoring and having two or three chances.

“But we also had the phase of conceding chances against us.

“So I think consistency is very important.

“Set-pieces are so important.

“We defended set-pieces well but offensive set-pieces were not good enough.

“We had a lot of set-pieces and we did not create one chance.

“They are all phases we can improve and that is always how I want to work – focus on the process.”