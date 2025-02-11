Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Hurzeler believes Brighton's Rutter has adapted to Premier League

Ansser Sadiq
Hurzeler believes Brighton's Rutter has adapted to the Premier League in recent weeks
Hurzeler believes Brighton's Rutter has adapted to the Premier League in recent weeksTribal Football
Brighton star Georginio Rutter has proven he can handle the demands of facing Premier League teams.  

His standout performance in the FA Cup, where he scored and assisted in a 2-1 win over Chelsea, highlighted his impact.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised Rutter’s progress, with the forward expected to start in the No.10 role against Chelsea again on Friday.

Manager Hurzeler said: “I think he showed that he adapted to the Premier League, that he can play very intense, that he can be resilient in personal duels.

“There were a lot of personal duels (on Saturday) and he proved that he can win the majority of them, and that's why I'm happy with him.”

He added on Rutter’s limited playing time: “There were always some small issues with his muscles and therefore we also need to protect his health.

“I know it is not always understandable why we choose the starting XI but there are so many things going on and the main thing for me is I am responsible as well for the person behind the player, to protect him, to protect his health, to protect the young players.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueRutter GeorginioBrighton
Related Articles
Veltman happy with win over Chelsea following Brighton loss to Forest
Brghton boss Hurzeler delighted Mitoma rejected lucrative move to Saudi Arabia
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Errors at both ends of pitch for FA Cup defeat