Hurzeler delighted after Mitoma rejects a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is satisfied with his decision to reject a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, according to Fabian Hurzeler.  

The Japanese star proved his value once again by scoring the winning goal in Brighton's FA Cup fourth-round victory over Chelsea.  

Mitoma's composed finish secured the Seagulls' place in the next round, reinforcing his importance to the team.

Albion boss Hurzeler said: “I'm pleased, but I think he's also pleased that he's playing for Brighton.

“Because he also knows what he gets from us and he knows that he can develop here and he showed his commitment from the first day.

“He was never asked the club to respond to that offer, so we showed an impressive reaction beside and on the pitch.”

