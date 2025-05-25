Tribal Football
Huntley announces Newcastle departure

Paul Vegas
Huntley announces Newcastle departure
Newcastle United midfielder James Huntley has announced his departure.

The 21 year-old has spent 14 years with the club and leaves as a free agent.

Huntley posted to social media: "After 14 years at my boyhood club it's now time to move on and say goodbye. I will be forever grateful for everything this club has given me. I would like to thank everyone that has helped me throughout my career so far.

"I've got memories and experiences that will stick with me for a lifetime. It is now time to move on to the next step of my career.

"Thank you for everything, Newcastle United. Forever my club."

Huntley spent the second-half of this season on-loan with non-league Spennymoor.

