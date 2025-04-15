Huijsen: Bournemouth Euro chances back on after defeating Fulham

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen insists they deserved victory over Fulham on Monday night.

Antoine Semenyo struck inside the first minute for the 1-0 win at Dean Court.

Huijsen said afterwards: "It's definitely going to be a memorable birthday!

"I think as a team we did so well today, not necessarily how we played but the fight we gave and the togetherness we had. It's great to get a win again and we are back in the running (for Europe).

"We all did a great job."

Of his own form, the newly-capped Spain international added: "I believe in my abilities and try my best for the team. The fans were great tonight, it gave us an extra push

"We play high press football, we are fearless in that sense, I am so happy we could win."