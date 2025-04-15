Tribal Football
Leno insists Fulham players "to blame" for Bournemouth defeat

Paul Vegas
Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno says the players only have themselves to blame for Monday night's defeat at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo struck in the first minute for the only goal of the game. 

Afterwards, keeper Leno lamented: "It's our fault we lost today, the first 20 minutes we were not on point or at our level, we were lucky it was just 1-0. Second half we tried everything and were much better but Bournemouth defended well. 

"We know they come with a lot of energy, physical side, but we missed all of that in the first 20 minutes and they punished us.

"We had a lot of chances, a couple of headers, dangerous crosses, but in the end the last percentage was missing. A lot of balls straight at the keeper.

"Bournemouth defended well, really deep, so it was hard to create good chances."

Despite, Leno remained optimistic about their end of season run-in.

He added, "It's been a wonderful season, we are still in a good position and in good moment even with defeat today.

"We are still in touch to go to Europe, that says everything. All our games are very tight, if we can get more consistency and get a winning streak, then we for sure go to Europe. But that's the Premire League, It's all about detail and margins."

