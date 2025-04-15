Hughes "extremely happy" as he signs new Crystal Palace contract until 2027

Will Hughes has signed a new contract at Crystal Palace until 2027 as he commits his future to the club.

Hughes was due to be out of contract this summer but after remaining as a key man under manager Oliver Glasner, the club has decided to keep hold of him for two more seasons. The 29-year-old made his 100th appearance for Palace in their win at Brighton in December and wore the captain’s armband for the first time in their win against Southampton at Selhurst Park in December.

The 29-year-old who turns 30 in a few days time spoke about the new deal and what it means to him.

“I’m extremely happy to sign a new contract.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time here, so I’m delighted to extend it by a couple of years in what's a really good moment as an individual and as a team collectively.”

Chairman Steve Parish praised the midfielder’s leadership and attitude on and off the pitch as he welcomed another 2 years of his services.

“In addition to being an important player in our squad, Will exemplifies the hard work, humility – and humour – of our football club.

“He is a leader both on and off the pitch – a characteristic appreciated by both his teammates and supporters alike – and I am delighted to see him extend his time in red and blue.”