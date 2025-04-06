Tribal Football
Most Read
Lukaku already planning Napoli exit
Victor Osimhen's most likely transfer destination revealed
Remember the name: Man Utd whizkid hits double hat-trick against Leeds U18
Amorim tells Man Utd board: We need big-name signings

Eze: Palace won through heart and desire

Paul Vegas
Eze: Palace won through heart and desire
Eze: Palace won through heart and desireAdrian Dennis / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Ebere Eze says Crystal Palace's 2-1 win against Brighton was all about "heart and desire".

The midfielder produced two assists as Palace won despite finishing with nine men.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"You can talk about tactics," Eze told Premier League Productions. "But I think today it was mainly it was the heart and the desire to keep going, keep pushing and keep the mentality to stay strong (that secured the victory)

"The boys did that today, which was important. We did everything we needed to do. The boys who came off the bench as well, they put in an incredible shift. And again, we need everyone to push on throughout this season.

"We know what it means. We know what it means to the fans."

Eze added, "We're confident, we believe in ourselves.

"We trust that we can win every single game, so it's about putting in performances on the day.

"I'm sure that if we do that, we've got a good chance."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEze EberechiCrystal PalaceBrighton
Related Articles
Glasner left proud of Palace players for victory over Brighton
Brighton boss Hurzeler rues errors made in Palace defeat
Elfsborg defender Yegbe welcomes Brighton, Palace interest