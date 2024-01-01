Huerzeler explains Gilmour future after away fans sang “we want you to stay”

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has told Billy Gilmour he can continue to develop with the club after fans plead for the star to stay.

Brighton beat Southampton 1-0 this weekend and the away fans sung “we want you to stay” to Gilmour after the victory who took the applause with his team-mates at Goodison Park.

Gilmour featured as a substitute against the Saints despite not playing in any of the four-pre-season friendlies played in public which led many to believe that the young star was leaving this summer.

Huerzeler cleared the issue up however after the game as he explained the youngster's future.

“Billy Gilmour knows how I see him and how my plans are with him.

“In the end he knows what he has with this club, with his team-mates, I think he feels comfortable.

“Here he can develop, he's a great player and he's developed well here already.

“We will see what happens but I'm really glad he's back on the pitch today.”

Gimour is one of many young stars looking to break into the first team this season and it is clear that fans believe he is good enough.