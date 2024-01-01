Brighton boss Hurzeler excused from touchline ban as Chelsea game approaches

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been excused from serving a touchline ban.
The young manager was sent off during his team’s 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.
But instead of being away from the touchline against Chelsea this weekend, he will be back in his position.
Huerzeler had a conversation with Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer of the PGMOL.
"I know what the fine will be and I also know that I will be on the sideline against Chelsea," he told reporters.
"I think that's the most positive thing: that I can support my team, I can help my team."
"I also have to learn out of this situation, how fast you can get a red card here in this league. But, of course, the fine we will accept."