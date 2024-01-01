Chelsea midfielder Santos recognised for outstanding form at Strasbourg

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is continuing to impress with French partners Strasbourg.

Santos is on a season-long loan with Strasbourg, having spent the second-half of last term at the Ligue 1 outfit.

Last season, Santos produced some excellent form for Strasbourg after a difficult first six months on-loan with Nottingham Forest.

And after the first month of the new campaign, he has maintained the momentum. Santos has collected th Ligue 1 Young Player of the Month award.

The Brazilian has scored two goals in three games under new Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior.