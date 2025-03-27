Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Hudson-Odoi admits Nottingham Forest buzzing with "determination"
Callum Hudson-Odoi admits Nottingham Forest is buzzing this season.

Forest sit in third place on the Premier League table and are well placed for Champions League qualification.

Hudson-Odoi told BBC Sport: "This season everything has just changed – from mentality to determination.

"It's just a big drive from us and we are trying to push each other every day. We know we have the ability to do this.

"We know where we are but we have to keep dreaming and believing that as a team."

Hudson-Odoi, on his England hopes, also stated: "I don't want to prove anything to anybody.

"It is about proving to myself that I can still be that player I was – to go back to a level where I knew I was going to score or assist – and be that confident where I know I am going to impact in every game."

