Huddersfield, Wolves continue to haggle over Hodge

Lower league side Huddersfield Town are still in talks with Premier League team Wolves.

The two clubs are discussing a possible loan deal for Joe Hodge, who is currently with Hibernian, per Express and Star.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he is training with the Scottish club, his longer term future is being decided.

Hodge has only played 13 games for Wolves since he signed for the club back in 2021.

He was on loan at Queens Park Rangers during the second half of last season.