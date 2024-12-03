Howe worried over Newcastle's "staleness" as they look to buy in January

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has opened up on his squad which he feels needs freshening up this January.

Two transfer windows have passed without the starting XI being improved under Howe and after the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh many fans are becoming frustrated with a side that seems to be stagnating this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Magpies did not register a single shot on goal during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson growing older and less likely to start under Howe it seems obvious that the squad needs fresh legs.

“I think there is a desire from everyone at the club to deliver that," said Howe. “I think freshness is important in a squad, I won’t sit here and deny that. There needs to be a certain element of trading in and out to keep the group dynamic new.

“A new dynamic and a new team always has to form every season. Sometimes, the same squad can produce a staleness and a negative product. So, I think we’re aware of that. But it’s about what we’re able to do rather than, “I want”. “I want” is clear. It’s what we’re able to do that is the key thing.

“You have to go to the realities of what is possible. You have to make decisions for the here and now, but also for the future. We have to make sure we don’t put ourselves in a position where the summer becomes very, very difficult to do what we need to do, or future windows beyond.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play