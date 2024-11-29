Howe reveals how trying to find a solution so Tonali and Guimaraes can start together

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe admits that it is on him to make his midfield stars work together.

The Magpies finally have both Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali available for selection.

However, the team has run into issues accommodating both pass masters into the same 11.

“Anything is possible, of course they can,” stated manager Howe this week.

“They are two outstanding players. It’s up to me to try and find a solution that works for both players and one that sees their qualities within the team.

“You can put any player into the team and any combination of players into the team, but it’s got to be to the team’s benefit.

“It has to be right for both players to showcase their attributes. So, hopefully we can do that.”

