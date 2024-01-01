Howe speaks on Newcastle's targets for the season and return dates for Wilson and Targett

Howe speaks on Newcastle's targets for the season and return dates for Wilson and Targett

Newcastle United head coach Eddie has spoken about the clubs targets for the season as well as the injuries to Callum Wilson and Matt Targett.

Newcastle face Girona in their final preseason game ahead of the new season and whilst players fight for their place in the side, Howe has highlighted the goals set for the upcoming season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We have to have high expectations of ourselves. We have to push ourselves internally. I think it's slightly different when you're in my position because, yes, you can have your targets but nothing is going to be given to you. You have to earn the right to get to that point.”

"We have a very difficult Premier League season ahead. The competition is so high so we have to improve from last year.”

"We've been working hard in pre-season to improve certain aspects of our play and, hopefully, that shows by the time we kick off and we can build consistency and confidence in our game early."

The club will be desperate for the return for Wilson and Targett before the new campaign begins and Howe has given an update on the pair.

"We hope Matt will train next week. We haven't seen him for a long, long time so that will be a big lift for him and for us. Hopefully, that return to training goes very well.”

"Callum's a bit further behind but not too long. His recovery is going very well. He's very positive and it's not a long-term injury. He's had an injection in his back, which feels really good, but there is a timescale before he can return.”

"I don't think he'll make the Southampton game but he'll be back for the early games of the season."

Howe seems confident ahead of the new season with high expectations that could lead Newcastle to a European spot yet again.