Howe reaffirms Newcastle commitment

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

Howe again addressed rumours of interest from the FA about taking the England post.

"As long as I am happy as I am now, as long as I feel supported and free to do the work I love doing in Newcastle, I will be very happy to stay here," said Howe .

"It's an incredible football club.

"I've never thought about anything else and I've put a lot of effort into the work here."