Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done
Van Nistelrooy makes clear Man Utd future plans

Howe praises an "incredible" Joelinton after Newcastle performance against Chelsea

Ansser Sadiq
Howe praises an "incredible" Joelinton after a stunning performance against Chelsea
Howe praises an "incredible" Joelinton after a stunning performance against ChelseaAction Plus
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe heaped praise on his versatile midfielder Joelinton in midweek. 

The Brazilian was at his best during a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

As the Magpies moved into the quarter finals, Joelinton helped them get a much needed win 

Howe stated post-game: “I have to say a special well done to Joelinton today. 

"His versatility is just incredible, he’s such a bonus for us to be able to play him wide left, wide right, wing-back, brilliant performance." 

When asked about his other options on the left, he said: “It’s a difficult position for me to pick because we have an array of riches on that side with Anthony (Gordon), Harvey (Barnes), Joe (Willock) and Joelinton. 

"When Joelinton and Willock play together they dovetail that position really well. I’m not sure what the final solution for that is other than we have got very good players competing for positions." 

Mentions
JoelintonChelseaNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Maresca defends keeping Palmer benched for Chelsea Cup defeat at Newcastle
Howe happy with Newcastle Cup win: We beat very good Chelsea team
Chelsea boss Maresca unhappy with young pair after Cup defeat