Howe praises an "incredible" Joelinton after Newcastle performance against Chelsea

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe heaped praise on his versatile midfielder Joelinton in midweek.

The Brazilian was at his best during a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

As the Magpies moved into the quarter finals, Joelinton helped them get a much needed win

Howe stated post-game: “I have to say a special well done to Joelinton today.

"His versatility is just incredible, he’s such a bonus for us to be able to play him wide left, wide right, wing-back, brilliant performance."

When asked about his other options on the left, he said: “It’s a difficult position for me to pick because we have an array of riches on that side with Anthony (Gordon), Harvey (Barnes), Joe (Willock) and Joelinton.

"When Joelinton and Willock play together they dovetail that position really well. I’m not sure what the final solution for that is other than we have got very good players competing for positions."