Chelsea boss Maresca unhappy with young pair after Cup defeat

Chelsea players Renato Veiga and Romeo Lavia were the subject of serious criticism last night.

Their manager Enzo Maresca was furious at the duo after they lost 2-0 to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Maresca did rotate his team from their usual Premier League lineups, but went down to an Alexander Isak goal and an Axel Disasi own goal.

He stated post-game: "We need to get better with many things. We didn't concede any chances because of the press two days ago against them.

“The other day it was Moi (Moises Caicedo) and Romeo (Lavia) and today it was Renato (Veiga) and Marc (Cucurella).

"We did very well two days ago. We did very well tonight but there are many things we can do better.

“We are sad we lost the game, of course, because it's something we don't like but now we have two days to prepare for the next game."