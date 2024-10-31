Howe happy with Newcastle Cup win: We beat very good Chelsea team

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was happy but would not get carried away after a Carabao Cup win over Chelsea.

The Magpies were 2-0 victors in the fourth round at home on Wednesday night.

While the result is a much needed one for Howe, he knows that tougher tests lie ahead.

He stated post-game: "We wanted the performance and the result - and we got that tonight. Especially in the first half I thought it was hallmark us. We had really good energy, a good feel and a good attitude. It was a massive win for us."

Howe added: "I always think football and games change in a heartbeat. Momentum can change, you need somebody to spark you into life the opposite way. The only people that can do that is ourselves, our players and our staff. We come together and ultimately winning football matches is what we need to do.

"The intention was really good from the players. You could see we were there mentally and the quality has never been in doubt. The fitness levels looked really good and we beat a very good team, let's have no illusion, they have outstanding players."