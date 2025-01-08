Howe on Newcastle's new injury scare: He was feeling his groin, he was naturally fatigued

Howe on Newcastle's injury scare: He was feeling his groin, he was naturally fatigued

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has opened up on a potential injury for defender Sven Botman this week after he was seen struggling against Arsenal.

Howe admits Botman was dealing with a minor groin issue against the Gunners in the EFL Cup Semi-Final on Tuesday night as he returned to the squad following a 294-day absence due to an ACL injury.

It was confirmed that the Dutch international was nursing a slight issue during the Emirates Stadium encounter and now Howe has commented on the slight injury, praising the defender for his resilience.

“He was just feeling his groin,” the Newcastle boss said at full-time. “He felt that he was able to continue, and with him and the medical staff, we felt that he was able to go out for the second half.

“You wouldn’t have known that there was any issue with him, but I think he was naturally fatigued. For him to play in the way that he has in the last two games, after so long out, in such a tight turnaround, was hugely impressive.

“I think it just shows where Sven is mentally. He was a warrior for us in our Champions League season, and we’ve really, really missed him. I'm delighted with how he's done, and he deserves all the plaudits for that.”

The Magpies face League Two side Bromley F.C.in the FA Cup this weekend.