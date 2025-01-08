Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte urges Barcelona to end Olmo appeal

Arsenal boss Arteta turns on Puma ball after Cup semi defeat

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta turns on Puma ball after Cup semi defeat
Arsenal boss Arteta turns on Puma ball after Cup semi defeatAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has questioned the change of ball for their Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

The Toon won 2-0 in London thanks to goals from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal had 23 shots on goal, but just three were on target - and Arteta says the Puma ball could've been a factor.

Asked what he could say to the players about improving their shooting accuracy, he replied: "Nothing, just try and show them, give them kicks or tips of what they can do better.

“We also kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better.

“But at the end that’s gone, there’s no way back, it’s about the next game and that’s our world, the reality is our world.”

Nike balls are used in the Premier League and Arteta added: “It’s just different.

“Very different to a Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that because it flies different. When you touch it the grip is very different as well so you adapt to that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Gordon: Every Newcastle player top-level for Cup win at Arsenal
Newcastle goalscorer Isak: Cup semi win against Arsenal just massive
Newcastle defender Burn: Cup semi win makes me very proud