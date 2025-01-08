Arsenal boss Arteta turns on Puma ball after Cup semi defeat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has questioned the change of ball for their Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

The Toon won 2-0 in London thanks to goals from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

Arsenal had 23 shots on goal, but just three were on target - and Arteta says the Puma ball could've been a factor.

Asked what he could say to the players about improving their shooting accuracy, he replied: "Nothing, just try and show them, give them kicks or tips of what they can do better.

“We also kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better.

“But at the end that’s gone, there’s no way back, it’s about the next game and that’s our world, the reality is our world.”

Nike balls are used in the Premier League and Arteta added: “It’s just different.

“Very different to a Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that because it flies different. When you touch it the grip is very different as well so you adapt to that.”