Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool players must relish busy December

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says they can setup their title push over the coming month.

Ahead of tonight's clash at Newcastle, Alexander-Arnold insists the busy Christmas should be something they relish.

"It's always the way when it comes to this time of the season," he told Liverpoolfc.com. "Games come thick and fast.

"But when you've got momentum and are in a good run of form like we are now, we're excited for them. I think a lot of lads would agree with me when saying that this is the best time of the season if anything really.

"It's pure football. There's nothing else you have time to think about. It's just pure football. You play, you recover, you prepare, you play, you recover – it's just a continuous cycle of that. And when you love what you do and when you love playing and being out there on the pitch then you can't get enough of it."

Alexander-Arnold also said: "Every game is so important. I think it's probably the most important month of the season – I've always believed that. If you have a good December, because you play so many games in the space of a month, if you can get through that with a lot of wins and not drop many points then you're heading into the second half of the season in an incredible position.

"Being in a strong position like we are now, if we can keep that up then I'm sure there will be teams in and around us that will drop points."

