Howe: Newcastle in good place for top 4; Joelinton season over?

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says he feels in better shape this morning.

Howe made his return from pneumonia last week for victory over Ipswich and is now preparing for Sunday's trip to Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about his health, Howe replied: "It's been a positive week for me, I feel better. Every day I work I'm feeling a little bit stronger.

"I wouldn't say that I'm at 100% fitness, so I probably won't be starting myself on Sunday....."

Howe admits the clash at Brighton will be crucial in the race for a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

He continued: "Yeah, I think that's absolutely where you want to be. You want to be in control of your destiny and I think with 4 games to go we are - but we're very aware that it can change in one round of games.

"So there's no let up for us, I think it's about keeping absolute focus, being really consistent with our training as the players have been now for a long period of time. Our run of results have been very impressiv but what we don't want it to do is to tail off right at the end.

"Tough fixtures to come. None more so than this first game, but we believe in the team."

Joelinton season over?

Missing for the trip to the south coast will be Joelinton, with Howe admitting the Brazil midfielder's season could be over due to a knee injury.

"The likelihood is it'll be difficult (to play again this season). I think, but with Joe, we could never rule him out.

"I think he's so motivated to try and come back but he had discomfort in his knee last week, just before the game, so he's sort of got a specialist's opinion. That opinion was that it was nothing serious but he needed a period of rest.

"He's now in Brazil and we'll wait and see if we can get him back before the end of the season - but the answer is probably not."

Willock now establishing himself

Stepping up, admits Howe, will be Joe Willock. The Toon manager admits he's delighted with the progress the midfielder has made this season.

He said, "Yeah, we still have a lot of faith in Joe and I think he's a like-for-like replacement really. He does a lot of his best work on the left-hand side of the pitch as Joelinton does.

"For me he's got goal scoring instincts, he's a very attack-minded player, very quick and athletic, a really good ball carrier, and let's not forget Joe's had some important contributions this season - most notably really in the Carabao Cup, where he scored some big goals for us.

"But also my mind goes back to the Arsenal game, at the Emirates, where I thought he was excellent that day, so no doubting his quality. Yes, he probably needs to feel that run of games to be at his very best. Hopefully he can show that."

Fans great support for Osula

Along with Willock, Howe was also keen to highlight the recent progress of William Osula. The young Dane has broken into the first team in recent weeks. He has four goals and four assists in 17 appearances this season.

Howe also said, "I always encourage the players to be themselves and Will is very much himself. Hopefully the supporters take to that personality and I think they have, and it's great to see.

"The love and affection between player and supporter is so important. He will feel that love and that will help his game. He's bright, he's bubbly, he's enthusiastic, he's passionate and they're positive things and will help his career.

"For us it's about being consistent with our development of him. Not everybody has his ability and his attributes so it's about honing those skills and making sure we continue to get him ready for the rigours of the Premier League."

Before signing off, Howe also confirmed transfer plans for the summer market were now well underway. The Magpies manager admitting work has begun in earnest.

He concluded: "Well, I think even though we haven't signed a lot of players in the last few windows, the work's never stopped.

"And the work will never stop, so that that goes on behind the scenes relentlessly. Of course I take more prominence towards the sort of the windows opening, so, yeah, I'm doing a little bit of work at the moment."