Howe insists Newcastle can build on last season

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has warned the Premier League about their conditioning.

The Magpies are said to be raring to go ahead of the new campaign, after a tough last term.

After failing to secure any European football, Howe knows they have to get back to the form of 2022/2023 that saw them qualify for the Champions League.

Howe told Stadium Astro: "Last season was really difficult. On a number of fronts, the number of games we had just to start with.

“It affected us especially during December which was a really difficult month. Overall though I thought it was a season of real progress.

"And I don't say that lightly, I do think we improved a lot. I am talking overall, I am looking at the club, I'm looking at the team. I think we have improved and moved on.

“Of course, our Premier League position dropped but I thought the standard was very high last year and it was a really tough league."