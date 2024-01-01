Howe insists Newcastle can build on last season

The Magpies are said to be raring to go ahead of the new campaign, after a tough last term.
After failing to secure any European football, Howe knows they have to get back to the form of 2022/2023 that saw them qualify for the Champions League.
Howe told Stadium Astro: "Last season was really difficult. On a number of fronts, the number of games we had just to start with.
“It affected us especially during December which was a really difficult month. Overall though I thought it was a season of real progress.
"And I don't say that lightly, I do think we improved a lot. I am talking overall, I am looking at the club, I'm looking at the team. I think we have improved and moved on.
“Of course, our Premier League position dropped but I thought the standard was very high last year and it was a really tough league."