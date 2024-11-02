Howe happy with Newcastle mentality after defeating Arsenal

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was proud of his players after their shock 1-0 win against Arsenal.

Alexander Isak struck early for the only goal of the game at St James' Park on Saturday.

Howe said afterwards: "You have to be really strong mentality and know results will turn if you continue to do the right things. It has been a difficult week with the fixtures but the players have done really well.

"There was a better feeling in training after the Chelsea win, as if pressure lifted slightly. Today's performance was built on hard, work , desire and a lot of really good defending in the second half. I thought we looked good.

"I wouldn't say it is a trademark goal for Alex but really pleased to see it. Anthony (Gordon) can give you that on his natural right hand side and it was a great ball.

"It was always going to take a moment like that as it was a game of few chances."

On his side's performance, he added: "It was 95 minutes of concentration and consistency in our attitude. We managed and controlled some very good players pretty well today.

"It's three points but it means so much because we hadn't won for a while in the Premier League. I'm sure it will do us the world of good."