Hall insists Newcastle deserved their win against Arsenal

Newcastle wing-back Lewis Hall insists they deserved their win against Arsenal.

The Toon won 1-0 today thanks to Alexander Isak's strike.

Hall later said: "It was a really good performance from us. We know what they can bring, how competitive they are. It was about working hard together.

"Bukayo (Saka) is an amazing player. Before the game I just thought if I can keep him as quiet as possible, then I would have done my job.

"At St James' Park every block, every tackle, little things like that get the crowd going and it's an amazing feeling.

"I'm loving my time at Newcastle. When I first came to the club I would be lying if I said it wasn't a little frustrating. There are not many left backs in the England squad, I would be lying if I said I hadn't noticed that, but my focus is to just keep on playing well for Newcastle.

"We didn't have the greatest start performance-wise but we were still picking up results. The last few weeks when we were playing better football we weren't getting results. This is something we can build on for sure."