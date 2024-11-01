Howe gives crucial update on Isak and Gordon ahead of Arsenal clash

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken on the fitness levels of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak before the club faces Arsenal this Saturday.

The Magpies currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and will need all the help they can get against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side who are on top form at the moment as the two sides meet at St. James' Park.

Gordon recently recovered from a groin injury to start in the Magpie’s EFL Cup game against Chelsea on Wednesday night. after missing the 2-1 defeat to the Blues in the Premier League last weekend.

Howe has since revealed that the "niggling" issues both Isak and Gordon with match fatigue playing a huge part in their recoveries. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s games Howe gave an important update on the squads well being after an intense midweek battle.

"There's just general fatigue really, game fatigue. I think it was a good physical game against Chelsea, both games on the Sunday and the Wednesday were intense matches.

"It's normal game fatigue that you get 24 hours after a game and 48 hours, so we need to make sure whoever enters the pitch against Arsenal is in their best condition."

Speaking specifically on Isak and Gordon, Howe gave a positive update which will help bolster Newcastle’s chances against Arteta’s side who are fighting for the title this season.

"Yes, I think they both feel okay. I think it's one of them we'll assess how they feel today.

"Sometimes 48 hours you can feel different to 24 hours, it's not necessarily always a straight line with how the body feels. They both had niggling injuries, Alex had his toe, Anthony's had a groin, so we'll make a decision today."