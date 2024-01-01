Newcastle boss Howe: Winning at Wolves a big step forward for us

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was delighted with their 2-1 win at Wolves.

Wolves had the lead through captain Mario Lemina, but Newcastle fought back to win 2-1 at Molineux via goals from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howe said: "Massive win for us. Away from home we have questions to answer and that is a big step forward for us."

On his half-time changes, he continued: "I wasn't totally satisfied and the lads know they have to perform. We have the ability to make those changes. I have to credit the players who came on. Everyone played their part and it is a massive win.

"I got the sense (of urgency) at the start of the half and then there was bit of a lull and Fabian's goal injected confidence. It took a moment of real class from Harvey and then we had cramp and all of those battling qualities at the end to get over the line."

On Newcastle's start to the season, Howe also said: "I think we are stepping forward in terms of our performances. I think it was a step in the right direction.

"We can improve in lots of different aspects and that is what we are going to be working on this week. We are a really tight-knit group and we have to remain that way."