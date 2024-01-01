Howe delighted with Newcastle victory against Tottenham: Tonali outstanding

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes they can find some momentum from their victory over Tottenham.

The Magpies won 2-1 on Sunday via goals from Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes.

Howe said afterwards: "I think it's always important to try to build momentum in your season and it's been a turbulent time for the club off the pitch throughout this last transfer window.

"But that's shut now, so hopefully we can just concentrate on the football and get the players playing as well as they can."

Howe also praised the home support for their welcome back for Sandro Tonali.

"I didn't know that was going to happen with the wall of flags so it was a brilliant surprise - visually it was incredible," said Howe.

"Sandro was emotional and his performance when he came on was outstanding. It was just amazing from the fans, it does not surprise me, but it's so important that the relationship between players and supporters is so strong.

"It was very different to the Nottingham Forest game. We were in need of a spark and I thought he gave us that."