Howe delighted with Newcastle squad depth

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has warned that he now has a big squad with a lot of options.

The Magpies were beset by injury problems last season but have gotten their core group fit.

Advertisement Advertisement

In addition, new signings have meant that Howe can utilize players off the bench if his starters are not performing.

Howe told Chronicle Live: "I prefer to say tactical switches! I think we have a stronger squad to pick from currently.

"And the challenge for us is to keep that throughout the season. As you go through different campaigns, and of course this week we have a three-game week which always produces extra demands, the strength of the squad is hugely important.

"And that ability to make tactical changes during games. You see something different but of course you are reliant on the attitude and quality of the players who try to come on and make the difference.

"Sometimes that's more difficult, some weeks more than other weeks. But this week we saw all five players (substitutes) contribute and make a difference to get us a valuable point. And keep positive feeling around the club."