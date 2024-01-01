Tribal Football
Howe casts doubt on Newcastle future
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe cannot give supporters assurances about his future.

The Englishman believes that he is the right man to continue leading the club.

However, after a tough start to the season and a difficult transfer window, Howe admits that he may not be certain to stay in the job.

Asked if he would ever walk away, Howe stated,  “This isn't a loaded answer, but it's difficult to give any reassurance on anything in football. 

“But I absolutely love being Newcastle manager and I'm very proud to do it. 

“No part of me is thinking anything other than trying to beat Tottenham and looking, hopefully, to a long reign here.”

