Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to look at the bright side following their second successive 4-0 Premier League defeat.

Pochettino’s Old Trafford debut certainly didn’t go to plan as they were thumped 4-0 by Keith Andrews’ impressive Brentford.

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United lost 4-0 to rivals Liverpool in the 54-year-old’s first game at the helm.

The defeat to Brentford marks the first time Man United have lost successive league games by at least four goals for the first time since Boxing Day 1963, per Opta.

United will now end the week rock bottom of the Premier League table should Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday (November 29).

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Pochettino admitted it’s ‘difficult to be positive’ at the moment.

"Difficult to be positive. Very disappointed, disappointed at the same time because I feel sorry for the players,” he said.

"The players from the beginning, during 15-20 minutes we were very solid, organisation, structure. I think we were controlling the game. The moment we concede the goal, we should not concede this goal.

"The game goes difficult, the intensity, the nerves. This situation, a situation like this, is affecting your confidence, but we need to be united and stay together and keep pushing. We are going to push to improve and, of course, it is only a matter of time that we are going to improve.

"We need to stay together, we need to stay calm that is why we're here. We have the repsonsibility to turn this situation into another way."

On the challenge being bigger than he anticipated: "No, we knew it was going to be bigger. That is why we are here. No change in my view. Only that things needs time to change in football more.

"When the fixtures and schedule is so busy. We knew when we arrived that we arrived in very difficult circumstances. We are because we are brave. We have the ability to keep pushing the players.

"With time, the moment to get a good rest, and we are going to keep pushing.

"Difficult for the players - these kind of things happen. It is difficult to manage. They are so open to listen and to receiving all the information.

"In 10 days, playing three games is not easy to implement everything. I think it is a matter of time. The reaction of the players when we lost 4-0. They tried and they care.

"That is the most important thing. We need to feel the pain and increase our standards and try to do anything to be much better."

"Now the players are disappointed and they are a little bit down. We need to recover as soon as possible."