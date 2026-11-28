Mauricio Pochettino admitted Manchester United are in trouble following their 4-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford on Saturday (November 28).

Pochettino’s home debut didn’t go to plan, losing heavily to Keith Andrew’s Brentford side, their first league win at Old Trafford in 89 years.

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The defeat to Brentford marks United’s second successive 4-0 defeat having lost 4-0 to rivals Liverpool in the 54-year-old’s first game last week.

United are well and truly in a relegation scrap and will end the week rock bottom of the Premier League should Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday (November 29).

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pochettino admitted ‘it doesn’t look good’ for the 13-time champions.

"Well, I think it doesn't look good, no, when you lose 4-0 and 4-0 with the circumstances for the first game in Liverpool and today here at Old Trafford,” he said.

"We need to keep being united and we need to stay all together and we need to, you know, try to fix and improve.

"And we need (to) improve. We need (to) improve. That is our circumstance. It's our reality. There's nothing to say, nothing to justify, this type of situation. It's the situation that we knew when we arrived. And yes, it's only a matter of time."

Pochettino also backed his new players after boos from the home support were heard at half time, adding: "The players have my support. We understand the fans. We understand, and the players, first, understand the fans. But we need to care.

"I think it's a good lesson today because we started really well in the game. I think we were much better than Brentford during the first 17 or nearly 20 (minutes) when we conceded the first goal."