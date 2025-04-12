Hojlund admits different pressure being Man Utd No9

Rasmus Hojlund admits he's battled to handle the pressure of being Manchester United's prime No9.

The Dane has scored only eight goals for United so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Premier League Productions: "It's short-term. We know what this football club means, and the DNA is so sewn into the shirt.

"I wouldn't have signed here if I didn't know that. I wouldn't have taken the number nine shirt in the summer if I didn't think I wanted to have that sort of pressure.

"I think, with it not being the best season, I've also struggled with it at some point. But again, it's about finding your way and keep doing the things that got you here, but also working on the things you think you should improve, and that's what I'm always trying to do."