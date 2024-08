Hoffenheim, Stuttgart in Southampton contact for Bella-Kotchap

Hoffenheim, Stuttgart in Southampton contact for Bella-Kotchap

Southampton face a battle to keep hold of Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The Germany international joined Saints two years ago from VfL Bochum.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says TSG Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart are in contact with Saints about ferrying Bella-Kotchap back to Germany.

Bella-Kotchap is under contract with Southampton until 2026.

He spent last season on-loan with PSV Eindhoven.