Hoffenheim make offer for Leicester left-back Thomas

Hoffenheim have made an offer for Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a bid has been made by TSG for Thomas.

Their opening offer is for €5m for the 23 year-old.

However, the proposal falls short of Leicester's valuation. Despite Thomas making just two appearances in the Premier League this season, Leicester are in no rush to sell.

Hoffenheim are expected to return with an improved offer.